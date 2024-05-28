The Giants designated McKenna for assignment Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Just 10 days after getting claimed off waivers from Baltimore, McKenna's time with the Giants has come to an end. The 27-year-old outfielder went 0-for-6 with a stolen base and a run scored in four games with the Giants. He sports a .626 OPS in 523 plate appearances across his MLB career and could draw some interest on the waiver wire from a team in need of outfield depth. Tyler Fitzgerald was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.