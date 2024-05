The Orioles designated McKenna for assignment Monday.

McKenna will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster to Austin Hays (calf), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. It's the second time since late March that McKenna has been removed from the Orioles' 40-man roster, and he'll most likely clear waivers again and remain part of the organization as outfield depth at Triple-A Norfolk.