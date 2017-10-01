Dyson (3-4) blew his seventh save of the season and took the loss against San Diego on Saturday. He allowed two runs on three hits.

Dyson has now blown consecutive save opportunities, which is a fitting bookend to his season after blowing his first three chances of the campaign in April. He sports a disastrous 6.09 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 5.6 K/9 for the year, and it seems unlikely that he will receive a closer gig to open 2018.