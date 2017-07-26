Dyson struck out one Pirate in a perfect ninth Wednesday, recording his sixth save.

The switch to San Francisco continues to treat him well, but Dyson is still a lower-end closing option -- the Giants are a bad team, and Dyson is far from an elite bullpen talent. But he has a ninth-inning job, which means he's worth owning in most formats.

