Giants' Sam Dyson: Cruises to sixth save
Dyson struck out one Pirate in a perfect ninth Wednesday, recording his sixth save.
The switch to San Francisco continues to treat him well, but Dyson is still a lower-end closing option -- the Giants are a bad team, and Dyson is far from an elite bullpen talent. But he has a ninth-inning job, which means he's worth owning in most formats.
