Dyson will remain in a setup role after manager Bruce Bochy announced that Hunter Strickland will take over for Mark Melancon (arm) as closer, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Dyson appeared to have a strong chance to fill in as closer to begin the year based on his usage in that role last season, but Bochy surprisingly went with Strickland --despite bypassing him in a similar scenario in 2017 -- likely due to the latter's dominant spring. Dyson, who didn't pitch Thursday, will move back into a setup role and mainly be deployed against righty-heavy lineups. Fantasy owners would have likely stomached the risk that came with pitcher who posted a 6.09 ERA last year if it resulted in save chances, but those in holds leagues can probably find a better option.