Giants' Sam Dyson: Will remain in setup role
Dyson will remain in a setup role after manager Bruce Bochy announced that Hunter Strickland will take over for Mark Melancon (arm) as closer, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Dyson appeared to have a strong chance to fill in as closer to begin the year based on his usage in that role last season, but Bochy surprisingly went with Strickland --despite bypassing him in a similar scenario in 2017 -- likely due to the latter's dominant spring. Dyson, who didn't pitch Thursday, will move back into a setup role and mainly be deployed against righty-heavy lineups. Fantasy owners would have likely stomached the risk that came with pitcher who posted a 6.09 ERA last year if it resulted in save chances, but those in holds leagues can probably find a better option.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...