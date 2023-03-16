Romo signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Romo isn't going to attempt to make the team or pitch in a regular-season game this season. Instead, the plan is for the 40-year-old to make a tune-up appearance or two and then pitch one final time in the March 27 Bay Bridge exhibition finale against the Athletics in San Francisco. That will allow him to get the send-off he deserves from Giants fans before he rides off into retirement. Romo has had a 15-year major-league career and was part of three World Series titles during his nine seasons in San Francisco.