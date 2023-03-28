Romo failed to retire a batter and gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk Monday in the Giants' 12-6 loss to the Athletics in the Bay Bridge Series and confirmed his retirement from professional baseball following the appearance, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Though his 15-year career ended with a dud from a performance standpoint, Romo strictly signed with the Giants less than two weeks ago so he could get one final send-off in front of the San Francisco crowd. He received multiple ovations from the Oracle Park fans and even received a visit on the mound from former teammate Hunter Pence, handing the ball over to him before stepping off the field for the final time. A one-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion with the Giants, Romo also spent time in the Dodgers, Rays, Marlins, Twins, Athletics, Mariners and Blue Jays organizations. The 40-year-old right-hander retires with a lifetime 42-36 record, 3.21 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 204 holds and 137 saves over 821 regular-season appearances.