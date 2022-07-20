The Blue Jays outrighted Romo to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday after he cleared waivers, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Since Romo has accrued more than five years of MLB service time, he'll have the ability to decline the outright assignment and elect free agency if he wants to pursue opportunities with another organization. The 39-year-old right-hander may be running out of chances at the big-league level, as he's now been dropped from the Mariners' and Blue Jays' 40-man rosters since the start of the season. Over his 23 appearances between the two clubs, Romo submitted a 7.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 18 innings.