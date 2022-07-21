Romo has elected free agency after he cleared outright waivers Wednesday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
After he was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Romo cleared waivers but elected free agency instead of reporting to Triple-A Buffalo. The 39-year-old has appeared in 23 games this season with the Mariners and Blue Jays, posting a disappointing 7.50 ERA and 1.39 WHIP with 14 punchouts over 18 frames. Romo is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.