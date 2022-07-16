site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-sergio-romo-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Sergio Romo: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 16, 2022
at
11:37 am ET
•
1 min read
Romo was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.
Romo joined the Blue Jays' bullpen in late March and allowed three runs (two earned) in 3.2 innings over six relief appearances with the club. However, he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Jeremy Beasley was recalled Saturday.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
17D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
06/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
05/24/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read