Romo (0-1) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk without recording an out in the 11th inning against the Mariners.

With the score tied 2-2 and the phantom runner at second base, the veteran right-hander walked Carlos Santana before Eugenio Suarez yanked a slider down the left-field line for a three-run, walkoff blast. The hit and the runs were the first Romo had allowed in five appearances since joining the Blue Jays, but the 39-year-old isn't likely to see much high-leverage work even if he does stick around on the roster for the long term.