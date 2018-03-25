Giants' Ty Blach: Favorite for Opening Day start
Blach is the frontrunner to start for the Giants on Opening Day against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With Madison Bumgarner (hand) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral) unavailable due to injuries and Johnny Cueto off schedule, it looks like Blach could toe the rubber for the Giants' season-opener. The 27-year-old southpaw posted a 4.78 ERA and 4.0 K/9 across 163.2 innings last season (24 starts, 10 relief appearances), so while he may start for the Giants on Opening Day, there are better fantasy options out there.
