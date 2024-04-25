Blach (0-1) took the loss against San Diego on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks without striking out any batters over five innings.

Blach tossed an inning in relief in his season debut debut Monday, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him go five frames and throw 76 pitches two days later. The left-hander looked like he could be headed for an early exit after giving up four first-inning runs, but to his credit, he finished off his outing with four straight scoreless frames. It's unclear how Blach will be used by the Rockies moving forward -- last season, 13 of his 20 appearances for the team came in a starting role, while he made just one start across 24 outings in 2022.