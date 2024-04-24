Blach is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Padres at Coors Field.

Per Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com, the Rockies are likely to treat Wednesday's contest as a bullpen day, as Blach tossed an inning of relief Monday and may not be ready to handle a typical starter's workload just two days later. Prior to getting a call-up from Triple-A Albuquerque last weekend, Blach had made four starts for the Rockies' top affiliate, logging a 3.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 15.2 innings. Blach will presumably be in line for just one start before moving back to the bullpen after Wednesday's game.