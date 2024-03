The Rockies reassigned Blach to minor-league camp Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The soft-tossing southpaw is entering his third season as a member of the Rockies organization, so even though he missed out on a spot in the Opening Day bullpen, he could stick around as a depth arm at Triple-A Albuquerque. Blach made 20 appearances (13 starts) for the Rockies in 2023, going 3-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 78 innings.