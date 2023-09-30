Blach did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out four.

Blach allowed four runs through the first three innings and did not pitch a clean inning all night, but managed to leave after five in line for the win. Following a start in Baltimore on Aug. 27 in which he allowed just one run in seven innings, Blach has struggled to close out the season, allowing at least four runs in five of his final six starts while carrying an ERA of 8.10 over 30 innings during that stretch.