Blach tossed three innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to the Giants, giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out two.

Blach made a five-inning spot start for the Rockies in an April 24 loss to the Padres, but he's since moved into a long-relief role. After tossing four shutout innings behind starter Peter Lambert in a 5-4 loss to the Marlins on May 2, Blach was called upon to cover multiple frames once again Tuesday and pitched effectively.