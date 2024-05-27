Rogers (0-1) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch while only recording one out against the Mets.

Rogers was filling in for a resting Camilo Doval, who had pitched the previous two games of the series. It was the second time in four days Rogers was called upon to fill in for the Giants' regular closer, but Sunday's outing was not nearly as successful as Thursday's, blowing the save and allowing the Mets to walk it off after entering the ninth with a two-run lead. Rogers' ERA ballooned by over a run, from 2.19 entering the game to 3.24 following the outing.