Rogers earned the save in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Pirates, working around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning.

Rogers was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth, with Camilo Doval having pitched three times in the last four days. The Pirates would get a couple of baserunners via an error and a Bryan Reynolds single, but Rogers would ultimately escape unscathed, securing his first save this season. The 33-year-old sidearmer has put together another solid start to the campaign -- his ERA is down to 2.19 with a 0.97 WHIP and 16 strikeouts with no walks across 24.2 innings. While Doval is firmly established as the closer in San Francisco, Rogers is the clear number-two option.