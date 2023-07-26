Rogers (4-4) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two without walking a batter over two innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Rogers allowed the game-tying run in the top of the eighth inning before the Giants took the lead back a half-inning later. He's been scored on in five of his nine appearances in July, but he's collected two wins and three holds while taking just one blown save over 9.2 innings this month. For the season, the setup man has a 2.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 40:14 K:BB through 51 innings while racking up 21 holds and two saves.