Rogers (2-4) allowed a walk in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win in Monday's suspended game versus the Reds.

The game resumed Tuesday, and Rogers did his part to keep it tied at 2-2 in the ninth inning before the Giants pulled ahead in the 10th. It's been a shaky July for the right-hander, who has allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks over 7.2 innings this month. Despite the iffy results, he's collected a win, three holds and just one blown save. Rogers is at a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB through 48 innings this season while adding a National League-leading 21 holds.