Blue Jays' Tyler Rogers: Blows save chance Tuesday

Rogers gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits in one inning of relief Tuesday to take his third blown save of the season in an extra-innings loss to the Astros.

With Louis Varland getting some rest after throwing 40 pitches while working two of the prior three days, manager John Schneider had to look to other high-leverage options in a close game. Jeff Hoffman got the final two outs in the eighth inning with the score tied 4-4, and after the Blue Jays took a two-run lead in the bottom of that frame, Rogers got the call in the top of the ninth. The veteran right-hander couldn't close the door, giving up back-to-back singles to Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez to begin the inning and watching both eventually come around to score on a catcher's interference call and a sacrifice fly. The earned run was the first on Rogers' ledger since May 25, although he did get tagged for five unearned runs against the Cubs on June 19. On the season, he sports a 1.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB over 37.2 innings with one win, two saves and 17 holds, and he may be due for some rest of his own -- only teammates Mason Fluharty (42 appearances) and Braydon Fisher (40) have appeared in more games this season than Rogers.