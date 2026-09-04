Rogers worked a scoreless eighth inning Thursday to record his 30th hold of the season in a 6-3 win over the Guardians. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The veteran reliever did hit Brayan Rocchio with a pitch, but it was otherwise a very efficient appearance from Rogers, who needed just nine pitches (six strikes) to protect a 5-3 lead before the Blue Jays tacked on an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Rogers has reached 30 holds for a fourth straight season and the fifth time in his career, and he's got a strong chance of topping the career high of 33 he set with the Giants in 2024.