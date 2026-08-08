Blue Jays' Tyler Rogers: Escapes with fourth save

Rogers recorded his fourth save of the season in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies, giving up two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks in the ninth inning. He didn't strike out a batter.

With Louis Varland unavailable after working the prior two days, Rogers got the call in the ninth to protect a 5-2 lead and very nearly blew it. The submarining right-hander loaded the bases with nobody out on two walks and a catcher's interference call, but after an RBI grounder from Trea Turner and an infield single by Bryce Harper, Rogers was able to escape the jam on a couple strong defensive plays -- including one of his own, when he covered first base to get the final out. It's just the second time in 15 appearances since June 27 that Rogers has been tagged for any runs at all, and on the season he sports a 1.73 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB through 52 innings with one win and 23 holds in addition to his saves.