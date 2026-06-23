Blue Jays' Tyler Rogers: Collects 17th hold

Rogers gave up two hits and a walk in a scoreless eighth inning Monday to record his 17th hold of the season in a win over the Astros.

The submarining righty allowed a pair of leadoff singles with the Blue Jays clinging to a 3-2 lead, but Rogers neutralized the threat by getting Christian Walker to ground into a double play. The 17 holds ties Rogers for the American League lead with the Guardians' Erik Sabrowski, and his 1.72 ERA through 36.2 innings would be the best mark of his career over a full season, topped only by the 1.02 ERA he produced over 17.2 frames as a rookie with the Giants in 2019.