Rogers (4-5) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out three without walking a batter over two innings, taking the loss and a blown save Saturday versus Atlanta.

Rogers did his job in the seventh inning, but manager Gabe Kapler sent him back out for the eighth. Eddie Rosario took Rogers deep for a two-run home run that flipped the game around, handing the submariner his fifth blown save of the year, four of which have come in his last 11 appearances. In that span, the right-hander has given up seven runs over 11.2 innings. He's at a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB with two saves and 24 holds over 59.1 innings this year, but he's been a bit less reliable than usual over recent weeks.