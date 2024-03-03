Rogers has hit a batter, allowed one hit and struck out one over two scoreless innings in Cactus League play.

Rogers is set to resume his role as a setup man in 2024. He's recorded 85 holds and 18 saves over the last four seasons. Rogers had a 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB over 74 innings in 2023 as one of the Giants' most-used relievers. The submariner doesn't have overpowering stuff, but he rarely gives up hard contact. Pitching at Oracle Park half the time will usually help to keep the ball in the yard on the rare occasions opposing hitters can square one up.