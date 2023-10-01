Rogers pitched a perfect inning to earn his 30th hold of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Despite the Giants' volatility overall, Rogers and Camilo Doval have made quite a formidable duo at the back end of the bullpen. The hold was Rogers' 30th of the season, matching his career-high total from 2021. He's allowed five runs (four earned) over 9.2 innings in September and has a 3.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB over 74 innings this season. He's also collected two saves, six blown saves and a 4-5 record.