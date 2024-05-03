Rogers picked up a hold by pitching a perfect eighth inning in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Red Sox.

As expected, Rogers has served as a setup man for the Giants this year. He's pitched fairly well with a 2.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB over 13.2 innings while adding six holds in 15 appearances. He's yet to pick up a save, as Camilo Doval has yet to miss out on a save opportunity. Rogers' lack of a high strikeout rate limits his appeal in most fantasy formats, though it's encouraging that the submariner has avoided issuing free passes so far.