Rogers (2-4) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the win over the Padres on Tuesday.

An error put runners on first and second with two outs, but Rogers escaped trouble. Joc Pederson then walked it off for the Giants with a bases-loaded walk. Rogers has both of his wins and six holds during a 10.1-inning scoreless streak over his last 11 appearances. The setup man is at a 1.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 26:11 K:BB, two saves and 14 holds through 34.2 innings on the season.