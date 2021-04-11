Rogers allowed a hit and struck out one over one inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Rogers worked the eighth inning and only allowed a leadoff single to Trevor Story before retiring the next three batters. The 30-year-old Rogers is already up to three holds with a 1.93 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and four strikeouts across 4.2 innings. It hasn't all been smooth -- he's also been charged with two blown saves in five outings. The right-hander is likely to continue working as a setup man to Jake McGee.