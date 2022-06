Bednar was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list for an undisclosed reason Wednesday, Single-A San Jose broadcaster Joe Ritzo reports.

Bednar has struggled in the minors over the last several weeks, logging a 6.52 ERA, 24:12 K:BB and 1.45 WHIP in 19.1 innings. The right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since June 12, and he'll be forced to miss at least a week due to his unspecified injury.