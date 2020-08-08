Flores went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double during Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Flores hit a solo shot off Dennis Santana in the sixth inning, then swatted a two-out double off Joe Kelly in the eighth. The 29-year-old now has three long balls and a pair of doubles on the season while slashing .320/.340/.540 across 13 games.

