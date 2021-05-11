Flores went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over Texas.
Flores got aboard with a single in the eighth inning and promptly stole second base. That was his first steal attempt of the season. He's apparently feeling better after experiencing some minor lower-back tightness Friday versus San Diego. The 29-year-old Flores has a .207/.293/.322 slash line with two home runs, 12 RBI and 10 runs scored in 99 plate appearances. His spot in the lineup should be fairly safe as the Giants cope with injuries to Tommy La Stella (hamstring) and Donovan Solano (calf).