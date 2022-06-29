The Giants optioned Mercedes to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Mercedes was moved off the 26-man active roster to clear room for outfielder LaMonte Wade (knee), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After being claimed off waivers from the White Sox on July 18 and joining the big club about a week later, Mercedes appeared in two games for the Giants and went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.
More News
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Joins big-league club•
-
Giants' Yermin Mercedes: Claimed by Giants•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Cast off 40-man•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Activated and optioned•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
White Sox's Yermin Mercedes: Undergoing hand surgery•