Rosario went 4-for-5 in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rosario and leadoff hitter Steven Kwan combined to go 8-for-10 atop the order, but the rest of the Guardians mustered just one hit and four walks. Over his last 11 contests, Rosario has gone 16-for-44 (.364) with three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored. The shortstop is at least swinging the bat better, but his teammates remain inconsistent. Rosario owns a .248/.296/.335 slash line with a home run, 17 RBI, 30 runs scored and eight stolen bases over 63 contests.