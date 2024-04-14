Rocchio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
The switch-hitting Rocchio will take a seat in favor of the righty-hitting Gabriel Arias, who gets the nod at shortstop with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill. Rocchio had started each of the previous three contests, going 1-for-11 with a double to drop his season-long average to .227.
