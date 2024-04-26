Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.

Rocchio has gone 3-for-12 over his last four contests and continues to see a starting role at shortstop. He's yet to do much with the steady at-bats, slashing .205/.280/.301 with two steals on three attempts, four RBI, 10 runs scored, seven doubles and no home runs through 23 contests. With Gabriel Arias batting .280 in a utility role, it's unclear how much longer Rocchio will go relatively unchallenged for his spot in the lineup.