Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox.
Rocchio has gone 3-for-12 over his last four contests and continues to see a starting role at shortstop. He's yet to do much with the steady at-bats, slashing .205/.280/.301 with two steals on three attempts, four RBI, 10 runs scored, seven doubles and no home runs through 23 contests. With Gabriel Arias batting .280 in a utility role, it's unclear how much longer Rocchio will go relatively unchallenged for his spot in the lineup.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Notches first steal•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Not starting Sunday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Wins shortstop job•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Competing for starting spot•