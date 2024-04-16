Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Rocchio has just two hits over his last six contests, but he was able to draw a walk Monday for the first time since April 4. He's maintained the starting job at shortstop through his recent slump, though Gabriel Arias is starting to hit well and could pose a threat to Rocchio's playing time. For the season, Rocchio is batting .224 with one steal on two attempts, three RBI, five runs scored and six doubles over 53 plate appearances.