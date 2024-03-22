Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Friday that Rocchio will begin the season receiving the "bulk" of the playing time at shortstop, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The 23-year-old is one of Cleveland's top prospects and had a decent showing during spring training with a .270/.308/.459 slash line in 13 games. Rocchio hit just seven home runs in 116 games at Triple-A Columbus last season, but he hit .280, stole 25 bases and had a 60:66 BB:K, so he could get on base enough to provide fantasy managers some value on the basepaths.