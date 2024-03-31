Rocchio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Oakland.
Rocchio went 3-for-11 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs while starting the first three games of the season, but he'll head to the bench Sunday. Gabriel Arias will man shortstop and bat ninth in the series finale.
