Rocchio will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians prior to Tuesday's game against the White Sox, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It's not clear at this point what the corresponding move will be. Rocchio was up with the big club briefly last month but didn't make an appearance. The 22-year-old is batting .338/.396/.487 with one home run and 10 stolen bases at Columbus this season. Rocchio has played both middle infield spots in 2023 and has some experience at third base, as well. The top prospect would make for an interesting fantasy add if he played regularly, but there wouldn't seem to be a path to that right now.