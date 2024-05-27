DeLauter (foot) began a hitting progression May 19 and could soon be cleared to resume running, MLB.com reports.

DeLauter is still without a clear timeline for his return to game action while he recovers from a broken left foot, which has kept him from playing for Double-A Akron since April 25. The injury was especially worrisome after DeLauter had fractured the same foot and required surgery in January 2023, but fortunately for the 22-year-old outfielder, surgery wasn't deemed necessarily this time around. The fact that he's already back on the field hitting less than a month after suffering the injury is also an encouraging sign.