DeLauter was diagnosed Sunday with a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot and is without a timeline for a return to the Double-A Akron lineup, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

DeLauter was placed on Akron's 7-day injured list Thursday with what had previously been labeled as a left foot sprain, but further testing revealed that the young outfielder fractured the foot. It's a concerning setback for the 22-year-old, who underwent surgery in January 2023 to repair a fracture in the same foot. The Guardians haven't revealed whether DeLauter will require surgery this time around, as he'll visit with a specialist Wednesday before his next steps are determined. Even if DeLauter is able to avoid surgery and treat the injury through rest and rehab, he's still likely several weeks away from returning to action for Akron.