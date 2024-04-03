DeLauter will open the year with Double-A Akron, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Despite logging a 1.640 OPS in 25 spring at-bats and a .914 OPS in 87 at-bats in the Arizona Fall League, DeLauter will be given a soft assignment to Akron, which is where he finished the 2023 season. Injuries have limited DeLauter to 80 pro games (including the AFL) since getting drafted in 2022, but he could force a quick promotion to Triple-A Columbus if he meets expectations.