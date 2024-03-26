DeLauter will not play in anymore big-league spring training games this season, manager Stephen Vogt told Christopher Dellacese of 19 News.

DeLauter was in minor-league camp but was able to make 30 plate appearances with the big club this spring, slashing .520/.600/1.040 with four home runs and more walks (five) than strikeouts (four). He will likely head to Double-A or Triple-A as a 22-year-old and could be up playing everyday for the big club sometime in the first half.