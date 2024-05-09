DeLauter (foot) won't require surgery but remains without a timeline to return, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

DeLauter was diagnosed with a broken foot Sunday, though this is at least some positive news. The Guardians' medical staff is still planning the next steps in his recovery, but the team is likely to take things cautiously considering this is the second fracture DeLauter has endured in the same foot in the last 18 months.