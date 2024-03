DeLauter has gone 4-for-8 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored over five Cactus League games.

DeLauter is smashing the ball in spring, but it's unlikely he completely skips Triple-A, especially since he has just six games at Double-A under his belt. It seems likely the outfielder will begin the year with Double-A Akron, and he's a good bet to advance to Triple-A Columbus in the summer.