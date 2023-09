DeLauter has been promoted from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron, Guardians Prospective reports.

The No. 16 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, DeLauter recovered from an ankle injury to hit a blistering .366/.403/.549 for Lake County over 42 games. Akron has just one series remaining this season, but the Guardians wanted to give the top prospect a quick look at a higher level before the schedule runs out.