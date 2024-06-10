Double-A Akron placed DeLauter (toe) on its 7-day injured list Monday.

DeLauter is dealing with turf toe in his right foot, an injury he sustained May 28 in his first game back from the IL after he missed a month of action with a fracture in his left foot. Given his history of foot injuries -- DeLauter previously underwent surgery on his left foot in January 2023 -- the Guardians may choose to exercise caution before returning the 22-year-old from his latest stint on the IL. The outfielder has been limited to 17 games so far this season and is hitting .194/.301/.290 with one home run and one stolen base over 73 plate appearances.